Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,775 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

