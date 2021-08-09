Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,372 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Financial Institutions worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

