Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,574 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $638.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.20. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $76.54.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

