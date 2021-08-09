Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,202 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of SeaSpine worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SeaSpine stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

