Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.77

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 47761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

