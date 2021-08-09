nYFI (N0031) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 55.6% against the dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $672,931.41 and $77.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

