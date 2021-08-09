Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $329.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

