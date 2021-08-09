Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,744 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $351.42 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $352.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

