Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

VZ stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

