Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $56.70 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

