Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

OXY stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $20,657,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

