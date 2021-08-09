OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCFC. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.53 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.