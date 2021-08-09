OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

