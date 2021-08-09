Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Tops $9.36 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $2.57 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00139608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00145904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,855.85 or 0.99939145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.00776959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.