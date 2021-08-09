Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $30.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $27.77 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

