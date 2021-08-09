OKCash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $818,188.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $818,188.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.84 or 1.00185797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,481,048 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

