Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.47.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,871,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $272.46. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.84. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

