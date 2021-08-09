OLO (OLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. OLO has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OLO opened at $35.71 on Monday. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

