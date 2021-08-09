OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $48.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $679.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

