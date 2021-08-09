Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Reaches $327,390.69

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $327,390.69 and approximately $275.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.95 or 0.00827725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040591 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

