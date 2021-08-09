Oppenheimer Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $82.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

