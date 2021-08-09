OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $32,059.01 and $4,146.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.