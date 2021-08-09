Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 64,690 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 165,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,615. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $250.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

