OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

