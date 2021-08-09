Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 395 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.