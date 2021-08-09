Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 549 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,143,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $128.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.