Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $338.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.89 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

