Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 28.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Western Union by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $13,988,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

