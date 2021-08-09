Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $151.06 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

