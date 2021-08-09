Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $3,595,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

