OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $535.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

