Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Declares Variable Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PCFBY opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.