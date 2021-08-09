Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

