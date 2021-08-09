Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

