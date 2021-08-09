Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $154,000 Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

