Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Code Chain New Continent Limited has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 157.68%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

