Palomar Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

In other news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,201 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.