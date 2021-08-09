Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.46

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.46 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 71500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

