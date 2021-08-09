Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $327.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $366.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.64.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.