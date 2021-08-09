Parkland (TSE:PKI) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.70.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE PKI opened at C$39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.18 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.