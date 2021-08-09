Pathfinder Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 16th (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Pathfinder Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 16th. Pathfinder Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Pathfinder Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,016,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

