Patron (PAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,313.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $4,313.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

