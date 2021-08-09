Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wolfe Research

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $245.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.