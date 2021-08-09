PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.