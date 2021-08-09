PBMares Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE BABA opened at $193.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

