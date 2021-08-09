PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,442,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,685,000 after purchasing an additional 484,963 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $645,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

