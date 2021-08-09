PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

