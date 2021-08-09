PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:PCM opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

