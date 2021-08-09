PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $719,203.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $91.58 million and $719,203.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039842 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 771,678,201 coins and its circulating supply is 324,630,079 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

