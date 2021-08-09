PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

